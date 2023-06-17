Shooting in Wilder Park neighborhood leaves man injured: LMPD

Police said the victim was found shot Saturday around 10:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Third Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Wilder Park neighborhood.

Metro Police officers responded to the 4300 block of South Third Street around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. That victim was located at the scene and transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in this case.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation.

