Police investigate shooting that left victim injured in south Louisville

Police believe the victim was shot on Colonial Oaks Court in the Southside neighborhood but was transported to South Third Street Sunday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was found shot in the Iroquois neighborhood.

Metro Police responded to the 5600 block of South Third Street around 3 p.m. Sunday where officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was alert while he was being taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the actual shooting took place on Colonial Oaks Court in the Southside neighborhood and the victim was transported to South Third Street by private vehicle.

Witnesses also allegedly told police there was a second gunshot victim who had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

Police have not located the victim.