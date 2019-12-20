LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed and another injured after a shooting in Shively.

Shively Police said the shooting happened on South 7th Street Road near Phyllis Avenue at around midnight. One person was killed while another was injured. There was no word on the injured person's condition.

WHAS11 will update when more information is given.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.