Man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the Shawnee neighborhood.
According to Louisville Metro Police, the incident happened in the 100 block of South 41st Street just before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Officers located a man at the location suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Metro Police told WHAS11 News the shooting appears to be a domestic incident and all parties have been accounted for.
The man’s identity has not yet been released.
The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
