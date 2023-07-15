x
Crime

Man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood, LMPD says

Homicide detectives are investigating what appears to be a domestic incident in the 100 block of South 41st Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the Shawnee neighborhood.

According to Louisville Metro Police, the incident happened in the 100 block of South 41st Street just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Officers located a man at the location suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro Police told WHAS11 News the shooting appears to be a domestic incident and all parties have been accounted for.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

