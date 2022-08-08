Shooting in Shawnee neighborhood leaves man, juvenile injured, LMPD says

Police said their officers found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the 600 block of South 41st Street just before 10 p.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have been transported to the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

According to Metro Police, officers responded to the 600 block of South 41st Street just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Officers located a man and a juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in this case.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The Second Division is handling the investigation.

