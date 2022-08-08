Separate shooting incidents leave 3 injured including juvenile in Shawnee neighborhood

Police said their officers found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the 600 block of South 41st Street just before 10 p.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people have been hospitalized following separate shootings in Louisville’s Shawnee neighborhood.

Metro Police said the first incident happened just before 10 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South 41st Street.

Officers located a man and a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds.

About a half-mile from that scene, officers responded to a woman shot 4100 block of West Market Street around 11:30 p.m.

The victims in both incidents were transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not revealed any suspects in either case.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The Second Division is handling the investigations.

