LMPD: Man seriously injured after Parkland shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the city’s Parkland neighborhood.

Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to the 1300 block of South 26th Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers at the scene located a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UofL Hospital and listed in serious condition.

Police have not made any arrests in the case as the investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

