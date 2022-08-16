Teen injured following Smoketown shooting, LMPD says

Louisville police said the incident happened in the 500 block of East Jacob Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood.

The teen male was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in this case.

If you have any information that could help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

The Fourth Division is handling the investigation.

