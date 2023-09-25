x
Woman dead after shooting in Shelby Park neighborhood, police investigating

When officers arrived at the 900 block of East Oak Street, authorities said they found a woman who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Shelby Park neighborhood Monday evening.

Authorities said they got the call about a shooting in the 900 block of East Oak Street around 7:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, police said they found a woman who had been shot. She was found in the parking lot of a business.

Police said she died at the scene.

No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

