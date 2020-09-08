Victim critical following shooting in Shawnee Park, police say

Police said a male was found shot Sunday afternoon near the basketball courts inside the park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for answers after a man was shot and injured at Shawnee Park.

Second Division officers were dispatched to the area in the park near the basketball courts around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to UofL Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

