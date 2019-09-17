LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of West Broadway around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers say a man at that location was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. No further details surrounding the incident has been released.

LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

