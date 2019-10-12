LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition.

LMPD said officers responded to a shooting in the 600th block of S. 36th Street. Two people appearing to be in their late teens or early twenties were taken to University Hospital.

One victim is in critical condition, while the other is in critical but stable condition.

There are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip-line at (502) 574-5673.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.