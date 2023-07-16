x
Crime

Man injured after shooting in Russell neighborhood, police investigating

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood left a man injured on Saturday night. 

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service on a reported shooting in the 900 block of Place around 11 p.m. 

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. An officer rendered First Aid to the victim until EMS arrived. 

Police said EMS took the victim to UofL Hospital and he is expected to survive. 

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation. The department said detectives are canvassing the area. 

There are currently no known suspect(s).

Anyone with information regarding the case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or utilize their online portal here

