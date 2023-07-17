Shooting victim dies shortly after arriving at hospital, LMPD investigating

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at 26th and Madison Streets Monday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Russell neighborhood on Monday.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a reported shooting at 26th and Madison Streets around 8:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, authorities said they found a man who had been shot. They performed first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived to take him to UofL Health.

Police said the man died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Officers canvassed the area to try to find witnesses according to LMPD.

No other information is available.