LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle near Boone Square Park in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are looking for answers after man was found shot and killed inside of a vehicle in the Portland neighborhood.

Metro Police responded to the 1900 block of Rowan Street near Boone Square Park around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found the unresponsive man, believed to be in his 20’s, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspects in this incident.

If you may have seen something, you are urged to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

