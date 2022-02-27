LMPD: Woman dead, child injured in Louisville shooting

Police said the woman and child were shot in the 4100 block of Quiet Way in the Newburg neighborhood Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting in Newburg has left a woman dead and a 5-year-old injured, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Sixth Division officers responded to the 4100 block of Quiet Way around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said they located a woman believed to be in her 30’s and a 5-year-old male that had been shot. Police have not disclosed how the woman and child are related.

The woman’s injuries were fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the 5-year-old was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital with what they believe are non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any further information regarding the incident.

If you have any information in the investigation that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673) or by using their Crime Tip Portal.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

