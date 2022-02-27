AMBER ALERT | Police search for 2-year-old taken after mother killed in Louisville shooting

Police are searching for Christopher Gordon Sr., a suspect believed to have shot and killed a woman on Quiet Way. Police say he fled with their 2-year-old child.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The search is on for a suspect after a woman was killed and her 2-year-old was taken following a shooting in Newburg.

Sixth Division officers found a woman in her 30’s and 10-year-old boy shot inside of a vehicle in the 4100 block of Quiet Way Sunday afternoon. Police originally said the child was 5-years-old but corrected it in a later news release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the 10-year-old was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police said 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon is a suspect and fled the scene with 2-year-old Caesen Gordon in that incident.

Gordon was last seen driving a maroon-red Ford F-150 with front end damage which was found in the Taylor Boulevard area before 10 p.m.

However, Gordon and the child are still missing.

Police also confirmed that Gordon has a significant violent history and is considered armed and dangerous.

Caesen is the shone of Gordon and the woman killed.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

If you have any information in the investigation that can help police, you are asked to call 911, the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673), or by using their Crime Tip Portal.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

