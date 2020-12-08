Police: Man shot, injured on Preston Highway

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Lynnview neighborhood.

Metro Police officers responded to the incident in the 5000 block of Preston Highway, near a Circle K gas station around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.