Police investigate after 4-year-old suffers injury related to shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child has been injured following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to North 29th and Griffiths Avenue and located a 4-year-old with an injury to his face, related to a gunshot around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the boy’s injury appears to be a graze or he was struck by some type of debris.

His injury appears to be non-life threatening.

If you have any information that can help police, including possible camera footage that may have caught the incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

