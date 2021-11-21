LMPD: Man critically injured following shooting in Portland neighborhood

Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound near North 19th and Duncan Street Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been hospitalized with critical injuries following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

Metro Police’s First Division responded to the area of North 19th and Duncan Street around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

A man had been located by officers suffering a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UofL Hospital listed in critical condition.

Police said due to the severity of the man’s injuries, the Homicide Unit would be taking over the investigation.

If you have any information that could help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD or use their Crime Tip Portal.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.