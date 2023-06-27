Police investigating fatal shooting in Camp Taylor neighborhood

When officers arrived, a police spokesperson said they found a scene, but no victim. Witnesses then told police the victim went to Audubon Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the scene of a shooting at Poplar Level Road and Belmar Drive around 7:20 p.m. authorities said.

That's across from Trevilian Way and in the Camp Taylor neighborhood.

When officers arrived, a police spokesperson said they found a scene, but no victim. Witnesses then told police the victim went to Audubon Hospital.

After police arrived at the hospital to find the victim alert and conscious, EMS transferred him to UofL Health where he later died according to authorities.

The LMPD spokesperson advised all parties were accounted for.

