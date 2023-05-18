x
Crime

Police investigating deadly shooting in Park Hill neighborhood

Credit: Jake Cannon - WHAS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Park Hill neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue on a report of a person down around 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said he died at the scene.

No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

