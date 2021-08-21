Shooting at Fern Creek apartment complex leaves 1 dead: LMPD

Police said that victim was found shot and killed at the Park at Hurstbourne around 7 p.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Fern Creek.

Metro Police officers responded to the Park at Hurstbourne apartments in the 5700 block of Oxford Place after reports of a shooting around 7 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspects or made any arrests in connection with the case.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.