Woman critically injured in Russell neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Quest Drive around 10:30 p.m. where they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

Due to the severity of her injuries, LMPD's homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD. You may remain anonymous.

