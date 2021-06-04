LMPD: Man injured in shooting on I-264W

The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police ask anyone with information to call the anonymous tip-line at 574-LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD,) a man was injured in a shooting on Interstate 264 West at the Interstate 64 West split just before 5 p.m. Friday.

The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD blocked the on-ramp to I-64W for a short time as officer investigated the matter.

Police continue to investigate the matter and ask anyone with information to call the anonymous tip-line at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.