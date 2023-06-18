16-year-old shot, injured in Shawnee neighborhood

Police said the teenage male was shot in the 100 block of North 39th Street late Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood late Saturday that left a teenager injured.

Officers said the incident happened in the 100 block of North 39th Street around 11:45 p.m.

The 16-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment.

There are no suspects in this incident and LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation.

If you have information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.