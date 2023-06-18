16-year-old shot, injured in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood late Saturday that left a teenager injured.
Officers said the incident happened in the 100 block of North 39th Street around 11:45 p.m.
The 16-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment.
There are no suspects in this incident and LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation.
If you have information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.
