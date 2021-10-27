Shooting near W. Broadway leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting near W. Broadway Wednesday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of S. 22nd St. where they located a man a man who had been shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died.

Shortly after, police responded to the 2100 block of W. Broadway where they located another man who had been shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators determined both shootings were related and happened in the 2100 block of W. Broadway.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

