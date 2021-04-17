Man in custody following shooting incident in Mellwood Art Center's parking lot

Police allege a man had fired a weapon at someone outside in the lower parking lot before he fled inside the Art Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating following a shooting incident in the parking lot of the Mellwood Art Center.

Fifth Division officers responded to the 1800 block of Mellwood Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday.

According to their preliminary investigation, police allege a man had fired a weapon at someone outside in the lower parking lot before he fled inside the Art Center.

Police said a guest at the venue had disarmed the guest.

The man, who has not been named, was taken into custody and is being questioned.

Police said charges are pending.

No one was injured in the incident.

