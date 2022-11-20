Shooting leaves man dead on Shelby Street, police investigating

Police say the man received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers say a man was found shot to death on Sunday morning near the Jeff Street Baptist Church.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of S. Shelby St.

When First Division officers arrived, they say they found a man that had been shot. LMPD says he received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the man is unknown at this time.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Police say there are no suspect(s).

However, anyone with information regarding this case call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or can utilize their crime tip portal here.

