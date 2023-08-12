LMPD: 1 killed, 2 injured in Newburg neighborhood shooting

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting in the Newburg neighborhood killed one person Friday night.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 5400 block of Indian Oaks Circle around 11:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found three people that had been shot.

LMPD said one of them, a man whose identity remains unknown, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The two remaining victims, both adults, were taken to UofL Hospital and officers said they are expected to survive.

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD, or utilize their crime tip portal here.

