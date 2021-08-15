Police investigating double shooting in southwestern Jefferson County

Metro Police responded to the 13700 block of Lyons Avenue just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are working the scene of an apparent shooting in southwest Jefferson County, according to MetroSafe.

Metro Police responded to the 13700 block of Lyons Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Few details are known about the incident, but authorities said there was a possibility of two victims.

WHAS11 News is headed to the scene and will provide details as they become available.

