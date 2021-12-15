LMPD: Four young people shot in separate incidents

Louisville police investigated two separate shootings involving young people Wednesday. All of the victims are expected to survive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a total of four young people were shot in two separate incidents Wednesday.

The first shooting happened near the Park Hill and Algonquin neighborhoods. According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 12th and Hill St. near the Parkway Place housing complex around 3 p.m.

When they arrived, they found three young adult men who had been shot. The victims told police that someone they didn't know pulled up in a vehicle and shot at them, then drove away.

The three men were taken to the hospital and are all expected to survive, according to Ellis.

The second shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. just north of Fairdale near New Cut Rd.

Ellis said a teenage girl was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Candlelight Lane. She was alert and conscious when she was taken to the hospital and he said her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The identities of the victims in these shootings have not been released and there is no indication that these incidents are connected.

Ellis said there are no suspects in either of these cases. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact police anonymously at 574-LMPD (5673) or through the online tip form.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.