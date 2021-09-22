Louisville police investigating shooting in Russell neighborhood

MetroSafe received a report of a shooting at W. J. Hodge and Chestnut around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. At least two people were taken to the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Russell neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to MetroSafe, a report of a shooting involving multiple people at W. J. Hodge St. and Chestnut St. came in sometime before 6:30 a.m.

MetroSafe said two people were taken to the hospital, but could not provide information on their conditions.

It is unclear at this time if police are looking for suspects.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

Report of multiple people shot on Chestnut at WJ Hodge in West Louisville. Watching kids with book bags in the area hanging out on their porches, inside the crime tape. Some missing their bus. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/hQs6I94tDN — Brooke Hasch (@WHAS11Hasch) September 22, 2021

