Louisville police investigating shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Russell neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
According to MetroSafe, a report of a shooting involving multiple people at W. J. Hodge St. and Chestnut St. came in sometime before 6:30 a.m.
MetroSafe said two people were taken to the hospital, but could not provide information on their conditions.
It is unclear at this time if police are looking for suspects.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.
MORE LOCAL NEWS
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.