LMPD: Shooting in Clifton Heights leaves man injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Clifton Heights neighborhood.

Metro Police said the victim was found shot Sunday around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Lindsay Avenue and Mt. Holly Avenue.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Police do not have any suspects in this case.

If you have information that can help them in their investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

LMPD’s Fifth Division is handling the case.

