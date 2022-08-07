Shooting in Shawnee neighborhood leaves 1 injured: LMPD

Police said a man was found shot in the 3700 block of West Broadway following a ShotSpotter report on Lindell Avenue Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in Louisville’s Shawnee neighborhood.

Metro Police responded to Lindell Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday following a Shotspotter report.

Police said they located a victim a short distance away in the 3700 block of West Broadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was conscious and alert as he was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

The Second Division is handling the investigation.

