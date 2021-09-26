LMPD: Man transported to hospital following shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

Police said the victim's injuries are severe after he was shot in the 3600 block of Lentz Avenue Sunday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the Jacobs neighborhood.

Metro Police responded to the 3600 block of Lentz Avenue following reports of the incident around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man that had been shot.

He was taken to UofL Hospital with life threatening injuries.

A department spokesperson said homicide will be handling the investigation due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.

With the increase of violence happening around the community, police said people are being tight-lipped, and that's not helpful.

"Not everybody feels comfortable talking to police because they don't feel comfortable- don't want to be retaliated against- that's why we have that Anonymous Tip Line," Major Tiffany Tatum, Fourth Division, said.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.