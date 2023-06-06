Shooting in Jacobs neighborhood leaves man critically injured, LMPD says

A man has been hospitalized after he was found suffering from gunshot wounds on South Wheatmore Drive around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting in Louisville’s Jacobs neighborhood has left a man fighting for his life.

Metro Police were called out to the 1700 block of South Wheatmore Drive around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to UofL Hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.

Due those critical injuries, the Homicide Unit will handle the investigation.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

