Shooting in Jacobs neighborhood leaves man critically injured, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting in Louisville’s Jacobs neighborhood has left a man fighting for his life.
Metro Police were called out to the 1700 block of South Wheatmore Drive around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to UofL Hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
Due those critical injuries, the Homicide Unit will handle the investigation.
Police do not have any suspects at this time.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
►Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.