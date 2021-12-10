Shooting investigation after victim comes to UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds

Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning in west Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, a victim was reported at UofL Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police believe the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Duncan Street in the Portland neighborhood, but are still actively investigating.

As of right now, there is no confirmed information on the victim's identity or details on the shooting.

There is also no word on the victim's condition at this time, but we will keep you updated as more information gets released.

