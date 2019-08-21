(WHAS11)-LMPD responded to a woman being shot Aug.21 in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

Around 3 p.m. August 21, LMPD arrived in the 3500 block of Shadyside Dr. to a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

That woman was taken to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.