2 juveniles among injured in separate shooting incidents in Louisville: LMPD

Police said an adult and two juveniles are recovering in the hospital after being shot in separate incidents Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Separate shooting incidents in Louisville Monday night have left three people injured including two juveniles, according to police.

The night began with officers responding to the 900 block of Livingston Avenue in Beechmont around 8:30 p.m. Police said the victim, a man, was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment.

More than an hour later, officers were investigating after two juveniles were hurt.

They said about 9:45 p.m., their officers located a juvenile victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot at South 24th and West Madison Street. That juvenile was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital.

Around the same time, police said another juvenile had arrived at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

LMPD said it is unclear if the incidents involving juveniles are related.

Both are expected to be okay.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

