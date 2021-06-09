Shooting in Southland Park leaves 1 dead

It is not clear what led to the deadly shooting and police do not have any suspects at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Southland Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), officers responded to the scene in the 400 block of W. Southside Ct. around 9:41 p.m. When they arrived, they located a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.

It is not clear what led to the deadly shooting and police do not have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.