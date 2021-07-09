LMPD: Investigation underway after person found shot on I-64 West near the Blankenbaker exit

All lanes are shut down as police conduct their investigation, TRIMARC confirms.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating a shooting on Friday morning that happened on Interstate 64 west near the Blankenbaker Exit.

LMPD confirms they responded to the shooting around 10:15 a.m. and found one person who had been shot. According to police, the person's injury didn't appear to be life-threatening. He was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

Drivers should expect delays in that area.

The unidentified shooter left the scene and continued driving westbound on I-64, LMPD said.

Anyone with information can Louisville Metro Police's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated as new details are released.

