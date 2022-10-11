LMPD: Teen hospitalized after Chickasaw shooting

Police said the teen was found shot in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Metro Police’s Second Division officers responded to the incident in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, officers located a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their Online Crime Tip Portal.

