LMPD: Teen hospitalized after Chickasaw shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Metro Police’s Second Division officers responded to the incident in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
At the scene, officers located a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police do not have any suspects.
If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their Online Crime Tip Portal.
