Crime

Police: Man critically injured after Grayson County shooting

Police said the man is in critical condition after he was found shot on Grayson Springs Road in Leitchfield Saturday night.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Grayson County are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition at a Louisville hospital.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies responded to the 6600 block of Grayson Springs Road in Leitchfield on Saturday around 8:42 p.m. following reports of the shooting.

When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jeremy Stinnett suffering from a gunshot wound.

Stinnett was airlifted to UofL Hospital.

Details regarding what may have led up to the shooting have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

