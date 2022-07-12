Police: Man critically injured after Grayson County shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Grayson County are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition at a Louisville hospital.
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies responded to the 6600 block of Grayson Springs Road in Leitchfield on Saturday around 8:42 p.m. following reports of the shooting.
When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jeremy Stinnett suffering from a gunshot wound.
Stinnett was airlifted to UofL Hospital.
Details regarding what may have led up to the shooting have not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
