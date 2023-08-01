Shooting in Fern Creek neighborhood leaves man hospitalized, LMPD says

Louisville Metro Police responded to a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting in the Fern Creek neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 1:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered First Aid until EMS could arrive. LMPD said the victim was alert and conscious and taken by EMS to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation.

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize their online Crime Tip portal here.

