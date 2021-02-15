Man shot, killed in eastern Jefferson County

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the Moorland neighborhood near La Grange Road. LMPD said everyone involved has been accounted for.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in eastern Jefferson County.

According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), a shooting in the 9400 block of Farnham Dr. was reported around 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The LMPD Homicide Unit said they believe that everyone involved has been accounted for. The case will be reviewed by The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to determine if any charges will be made.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.