Police: Man shot, killed in apparent drive-by outside Family Dollar store in Park DuValle

Police said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of the store Monday evening in the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot multiple times outside a Family Dollar in Park DuValle.

The shooting was reported in the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers said they found a man in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds from what they believe to be a drive-by shooting.

No other information on the victim or incident was made available.

If you have any information that can help police solve this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

