1 dead after shooting in Newburg neighborhood

LMPD said officers found a man in their late teens shot on Jefferson Blvd. at Poplar Level Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville police said Sixth Division officers responded to the call of a shooting on Jefferson Blvd. at Poplar Level Road at around 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a shooting victim in their late teens.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, and police said there are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.