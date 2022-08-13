Man arrested after being shot at Louisville hotel

Police said a man was arrested after an Aug. 8 incident at the Days Inn on Fern Valley Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing charges after attempting to attack a woman, according to Metro Police.

Arrest records show Metro Police officers arrived at the Days Inn on Fern Valley Road on Aug. 8 to find Ralph Dulak suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers also said they heard a woman screaming that Dulak was trying to kill her.

After further investigation, officers determined Dulak was assaulting the woman in the hotel.

They said the woman took the gun from Dulak and shot him in self-defense. The woman and Dulak were in a relationship, according to police.

Both Dulak and the victim were taken to UofL Hospital.

He’s currently charged with attempted murder and assault. Dulak is currently being held at Metro Corrections.

The victim is expected to survive.

