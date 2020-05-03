BROWNSTOWN, Ind — Police in Indiana have started an investigation after a 40 year-old- man and his 5-year-old son showed up at Schneck Medical Center with gunshot wounds to their legs.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning at a house on Oak Street in Brownstown, Indiana State Police confirm.

Detectives say their investigation has revealed the two were shot when a man was handling a handgun and the weapon discharged. Officer say the bullet struck the man in the leg and then went into the leg of the boy who was in the room.

The man was treated and released and the boy was taken to Riley Hospital, Indianapolis for further treatment. Officers say the child was expected to be treated and released.

Officers didn't say if the man who was shot was also the person handling the gun.

The investigation is ongoing, detectives say. They plan to hand the case over to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review when their investigation is completed.

